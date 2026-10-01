Ukraine secures €45b EU pledge but hurdles remain for 2027 support

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission and Ukraine said they have identified ways to cover Ukraine’s budget and defence needs for 2026 and reconfirmed the steps needed to ensure the money is released on time.

The two sides also agreed to move forward quickly with the allocation of €45 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan for 2027, subject to established conditions, according to a joint statement by the European Commission and Ukraine issued on Thursday.

They said they would begin work on identifying additional budgetary and defence needs for 2027.

Monthly coordination planned

Other partners should fulfill their financial commitments and step up efforts in light of the challenges Ukraine is facing, the Commission and Ukraine said.

They also agreed to meet monthly to coordinate their joint efforts.