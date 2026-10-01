Kosovo urged to accelerate reforms as EU offers €882 million boost

Credit: Ursula von der Leyen on X

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Kosovo could receive up to €882 million under the EU’s Growth Plan for the Western Balkans and urged faster reforms during a visit to Pristina.

Von der Leyen said the EU had been Kosovo’s “strongest partner” and largest provider of financial assistance since the 1999 conflict, citing support for reconstruction, economic development and reforms in Kosovo, according to her statement at a joint press conference with Prime Minister Albin Kurti on Thursday.

She also addressed a recent judgment by Kosovo Specialist Chambers, calling on political leaders to maintain calm and stressing that the ruling was delivered by independent judicial institutions whose mandate “must be fully respected.”

The defendants have the right to appeal, she added.

Von der Leyen stated that the judgment concerned “individual responsibility” and that “Kosovo’s resistance was not on trial”, while also calling for the memory of all victims from all communities in Kosovo to be honoured.

She welcomed the formation of a new Assembly and government in Kosovo and said the next step was the election of a President, adding that “institutional stability is the foundation” for reforms and progress on Kosovo’s “European path.”

Money, markets and payments

Under the EU’s Growth Plan, Kosovo can receive up to €882 million and has already received €62 million in pre-financing, von der Leyen said, adding that further funding depended on a “surge in reforms” and “fully functioning institutions”.

She declared that the plan is designed to bring more EU investment and progressively open parts of the EU’s Single Market to partners in the region, alongside reforms intended to allow companies to compete on what she called a “level playing field”.

Von der Leyen said the EU would start negotiations to reduce roaming charges now that Kosovo has appointed its chief negotiator, and said Kosovo could join SEPA — the Single Euro Payments Area, a system that makes cross-border euro payments simpler and typically cheaper — once it adopts the necessary legislation.

SEPA could save Western Balkan companies up to €500 million a year by reducing transaction fees and speeding up payments.

Von der Leyen also said Kosovo “must protect its multi-ethnic character” and rebuild trust with the Kosovo-Serb community, adding that she had seen “positive steps” this year, including on missing persons and an agreement reached on 14 March.

She later visited the University of Pristina, including new premises for the Faculty of Mathematics and Natural Sciences built with European funds.