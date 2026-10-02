EU short-term rental bookings surge by 13.1 million nights in 2026

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Tourists spent 258.8 million nights in EU short-term rental accommodation booked via Airbnb, Booking or Expedia between April and June 2026, up 5.3% on the same period last year.

The increase was equivalent to 13.1 million more nights than in the second quarter of 2025, Eurostat reported on Friday.

The total was also 23.9% higher than in April to June 2024 — an increase of 50.0 million nights.

Eurostat said the figures come from its monthly data tracking short-stay accommodation offered through major online platforms.

Most booked regions at the start of 2026

Canarias in Spain and Rhône-Alpes in France were the most popular regions for platform-booked short-term rentals in the first quarter of 2026, with 8.8 million nights each, Eurostat reported.

Andalucia in Spain followed with 8.3 million nights.

Five of the 10 most popular regions in January to March 2026 were in Spain, with three in France and two in Italy.