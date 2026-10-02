Flanders Red Ale gains EU protection, highlighting centuries-old brewing craft

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Vlaams roodbruin bier — also known as Flanders Red Ale — has been registered by the European Commission as a Protected geographical indication (PGI), giving the West Flanders beer EU-wide name protection.

PGI status is an EU quality label that links a product to a specific place and protects its name against misuse, the Commission noted in a release on Thursday.

The beer is described as a mixed fermented red ale originating from West Flanders and brewed using ingredients including barley malt, yeast, brewing water from the local area, hops, herbs, red fruit and natural sugars.

It is matured in upright oak vats known as “foeders”, with the Commission saying this maturation method is distinctive in Belgian brewing culture and contributes to the beer’s mildly acidic taste.

Long brewing tradition in West Flanders

The oldest known description of red ale from the area dates back to 1851, the Commission said, adding that local brewers are among the only ones still maturing their beers in wooden vats.

The designation brings the number of protected names in the EU’s eAmbrosia geographical indications register to more than 3,900.