EU boosts Balkan military medical force with €10m

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EU governments have approved €10 million in funding to support the Balkan Medical Task Force under the European Peace Facility.

The money is intended to strengthen the task force’s operational capabilities and readiness, , the Council of the EU said in a statement on Friday.

The Balkan Medical Task Force brings together military medical resources from regional partners to provide medical support during international operations.

The funding is also intended to improve the task force’s ability to help protect civilians in natural or man-made disasters, the Council said.

It noted that the task force already takes part in military exercises designed to train personnel and improve the ability of different forces to work together.

The support will include equipment for field hospitals, military medical vehicles, and communication and information systems, as well as related supplies, services and technical training where needed.

What the European Peace Facility is

The new measure brings the EU’s total support to the Balkan Medical Task Force to €16 million under the European Peace Facility, the Council said.

The European Peace Facility is an EU funding mechanism, set up in March 2021, to finance actions under the bloc’s common foreign and security policy, including support linked to military and defence capabilities in non-EU countries and regional or international organisations.