EU disburses €2.9b to Ukraine amidst war and reform demands

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The European Commission has disbursed €2.9 billion to Ukraine to help cover financing needs and keep the country’s public administration running as it continues to defend itself against Russia’s war.

The payment includes €800 million being provided for the first time through the Ukraine Facility component of the Ukraine Support Loan, the Commission announced on Friday.

Ukraine has continued to deliver reforms under the Ukraine Plan alongside its defence against Russia’s aggression, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

The latest transfer is the eighth disbursement under the Ukraine Facility, the EU’s main funding instrument to support Ukraine’s recovery, reform agenda and progress towards EU membership.

With this instalment, total support provided under the Ukraine Plan will reach more than €32 billion.

Reforms linked to the latest payment

The disbursement followed Ukraine’s implementation of reforms across sectors including the judiciary, financial markets, human capital, business environment, energy, transport, agriculture and the green transition, the Commission said.

The EU Council concluded that Ukraine had fulfilled three reform steps linked to the eighth instalment, as well as additional steps linked to earlier and future instalments, the Commission said, referring to the Council’s decision.

For the rest of 2026, Ukraine has €33.7 billion still available in financial support, including €29.3 billion under the Ukraine Support Loan and €4.4 billion in budget support under the initial Ukraine Facility.

More than €17 billion of that total is available as budget support for 2026, subject to conditions set out in the Ukraine Plan and a Memorandum of Understanding.

The Ukraine Facility entered into force on 1 March 2024 and provides more than €50 billion in grants and loans for 2024 to 2027.

The separate Ukraine Support Loan totals €90 billion for 2026 and 2027, including €60 billion for defence capabilities and defence industrial capacity and €30 billion in budget support.

Since 2022, the EU and its member states have provided €227.4 billion in overall support to Ukraine, including €3.8 billion from proceeds of immobilised Russian assets.