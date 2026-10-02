EU Kids Act draft sparks widespread feedback push to reshape digital childhoods

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The European Commission has opened a feedback period on its proposed EU Kids Act, seeking views on new rules intended to improve children’s safety online across the EU.

Input is being invited from children, parents and guardians, teachers and educators, and online platforms that would be covered by the proposal, the Commission said in a statement on Friday.

The feedback exercise is linked to the Commission’s “have your say” process, where members of the public and organisations can submit comments on draft EU initiatives.

The Commission stated that the consultation would build on evidence it has already gathered, including a report by the co-chairs of its Special Panel on child online safety, consultations with children, parents and educators, and research titled the 2026 Children’s Online Experiences Research.

What the proposal includes

The EU Kids Act includes a “social media delay”, “safety-by-design” rules, “privacy preserving age assurance”, and measures for enforcement, according to the Commission.

Safety-by-design refers to requiring online services to incorporate safety features into how products are built, while age assurance refers to methods used to check a user’s age.

The Commission said the EU Kids Act was adopted in September.

The feedback period closes on 26 November 2026. Responses will be summarised by the Commission and submitted to the European Parliament and the Council, which share responsibility for agreeing EU laws.