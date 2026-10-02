EU approves simplified merger for India-focused electric axle venture

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The European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture between India’s Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, controlled by Tata Sons Private Limited, and Germany’s Robert Bosch GmbH.

The deal was assessed under the EU Merger Regulation, the EU’s framework for reviewing mergers and acquisitions that could affect competition in the European Economic Area (EEA) — the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, the Commission reported on Friday.

The joint venture will focus primarily on producing and supplying electric axles for the automotive industry in India.

The Commission concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because it would have a limited impact on the EEA.

Case examined under simplified review

The transaction was reviewed under the Commission’s simplified merger procedure, which is used for cases that are considered unlikely to raise competition issues,.

More information is available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12522.