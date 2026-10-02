EU executive schedules €6b debt auction, targeting short-term securities

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The European Commission said it will auction up to €6bn of short-term EU debt securities known as EU-Bills on 7 October 2026.

The auction will be carried out on behalf of the European Union and will cover three separate EU-Bills, each identified by an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN), the Commission informed on Friday.

The securities due to be auctioned are ISIN EU000A4EMTG8, EU000A4ESJ04 and EU000A4E1NP4.

The Commission said the planned maximum volumes are up to €1.5bn for EU000A4EMTG8, up to €2bn for EU000A4ESJ04 and up to €2.5bn for EU000A4E1NP4.

Maturities and settlement dates

All three securities will settle — meaning the transaction is completed and payment and delivery take place — on 9 October 2026, the Commission said.

The bills mature on 8 January 2027 (EU000A4EMTG8), 9 April 2027 (EU000A4ESJ04) and 8 October 2027 (EU000A4E1NP4).

Only members of the EU Primary Dealer Network are entitled to bid in the auction.

Primary dealers taking part should be connected to the TELSAT system at 09:45 CET on the auction date, with bidding closing at 12:00 CET.