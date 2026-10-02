EU Defence Fund sees record project proposals under 2026 funding calls

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A record 612 project proposals have been submitted to the European Defence Fund under its 2026 calls for collaborative defence research and development.

The total is 49% higher than the number of proposals received last year, following a 38% rise from 2024 to 2025, the Commission informed on Friday.

It noted that €1.006 billion is available under the 2026 calls, attracting applications from established defence companies and newer innovators working with partners across Europe.

Ukrainian applicants were able to apply for the first time, ahead of the “imminent entry into force” of an association agreement linking Ukraine to the fund.

Half of the 2026 budget is earmarked for collaborative research and development on major defence capabilities, with several topics expected to build on earlier EU-funded projects and develop results into prototypes.

Examples listed include work on a European endo-atmospheric interceptor for missile defence — a system designed to intercept missiles within the Earth’s atmosphere — as well as a next generation main battle tank, a multiple rocket launcher, and a semi-autonomous naval vessel.

Focus areas and what happens next

Other areas of focus include quantum-secured networks, electronic warfare, multi-domain operations cloud, and high-performance energy systems, the Commission said.

A quarter of the budget is allocated to the EU Defence Innovation Scheme, which supports innovation and disruptive technologies for defence applications, including about €60 million set aside specifically for disruptive technologies.

The Commission said particularly high numbers of proposals were submitted to non-thematic calls dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises, adding that applicants had used a simplified application process.

Submitted proposals will now be assessed for admissibility and eligibility by Commission services, followed by evaluations including scientific excellence, award criteria and ethics screening with the help of independent experts.

Results are expected to be announced by March 2027.

The European Defence Fund has a total budget of nearly €7.3 billion for the 2021–2027 period.