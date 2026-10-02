EU–Thailand talks signal progress on trade, security, and climate action

Credit: EEAS

Thailand and the European Union met in Bangkok on 29 September 2026 for the second session of their Joint Committee, a forum set up under the EU–Thailand Comprehensive Partnership and Cooperation Agreement.

The two sides said they would deepen cooperation across areas including politics, security and the economy, and discussed work carried out through existing dialogue channels such as groups on human rights and governance, trade and investment, and sustainable development and the green transition, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Friday.

Negotiations on a Thailand–EU free trade agreement were reviewed, with both sides welcoming progress and pointing to a 10th round of talks scheduled for 28 September – 6 October 2026.

Security issues discussed included maritime security, online scams, hybrid threats and cyber security, following an exchange held on 28 September 2026.

Climate, travel and international issues also on the agenda

The EU and Thailand agreed to strengthen cooperation on decarbonisation and the climate transition, including green finance and carbon pricing, and discussed preparations linked to the EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, a policy that applies carbon-related charges to certain imports, the EEAS said.

Thailand welcomed planned “Team Europe” investment under the EU’s Global Gateway strategy in the Chao Phraya Flood Prevention project, including community resilience and digital water-management systems.

Thailand said it welcomed the EU’s decision to apply the Visa Cascade scheme to holders of Thai ordinary passports resident in Thailand, and it expressed interest in being considered for the Schengen visa exemption scheme on a reciprocal basis.

The Joint Committee also covered human rights dialogue, and international issues including Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Middle East, and Myanmar.

The meeting was co-chaired by Dominic Porter of the European External Action Service and Somrudee Poopornanake of Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.