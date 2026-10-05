EU calls for urgent aid access as Oleshky civilians face Russian blockade

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Civilians in the Ukrainian town of Oleshky are trapped under siege by Russian forces without access to food, medicine, clean water or basic care, EU Commissioner for Preparedness Hadja Lahbib said.

Humanitarian aid must be allowed to reach people in need and civilians must be permitted to leave, Lahbib said in a statement published by the European Commission on Friday.

The EU is engaging with “relevant partners” and using “every available avenue” to facilitate assistance, including for people trapped in temporarily occupied territories, she added.

Lahbib stated further that humanitarian partners were ready to deliver help but required “safe, sustained and effective” access on the ground.

Call for humanitarian access and protection of civilians

Russia, “as occupying power”, has obligations under international humanitarian law — the rules that govern conduct in war and protect civilians — including protecting civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance, Lahbib said.

People in Oleshky need regular access to food, medicine, water and essential care, and international humanitarian law must be respected, she declared.