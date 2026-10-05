EU unlocks €157m for Moldova, recognising reform progress

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The European Commission has disbursed a further €157 million to Moldova after assessing that the country had completed 18 reforms linked to the EU’s Growth Plan for Moldova.

The payment was announced at the 10th EU–Moldova Association Council on Monday, the Commission announced.

It said the reforms covered seven areas: private sector development, economic resilience, economic governance, social cohesion and labour markets, energy, green transition, and good governance.

The latest instalment brings the total amount made available to Moldova under the Growth Plan to €661 million.

What the EU Growth Plan for Moldova is

The Growth Plan is an EU financial support package worth €1.9 billion for Moldova, proposed by the European Commission in October 2024 and backed by a Reform and Growth Facility covering 2025–2027.

Between 2021 and 2025, the EU allocated more than €1.2 billion in grants to Moldova, including direct budget support for energy security and clean energy measures, assistance to 1.2 million households facing higher electricity bills, and support for justice sector reforms.

“Today’s payment is recognition of Moldova’s commitment to reforms and determination to progress on its EU path,” Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos said in a statement published by the European Commission.