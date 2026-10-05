EU advances €229m payment to Finland for green and digital reforms

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The European Commission has approved Finland’s fifth payment request worth €229.2 million under the EU’s Recovery and Resilience Facility, the main funding tool within the NextGenerationEU recovery programme.

Finland met all 10 milestones and 12 targets linked to the request, the Commission announced on Monday.

The measures covered areas including decarbonisation, environmental sustainability, “green permitting” processes, digitalisation and cybersecurity, as well as social welfare and healthcare, continuous learning, research infrastructure and support for innovative growth.

Among the measures cited was funding for research and development in areas such as electricity storage, clean energy, energy efficiency, industrial decarbonisation and renewable hydrogen, the Commission said.

It also pointed to support for projects helping innovative companies grow internationally.

The request also included treating more than 50,000 hectares of fields with gypsum to improve soil quality, the organisation said.

It noted that the measures also covered deploying an additional 100 professionals in youth centres to provide health, education and social services, and creating new digital services for continuous learning, including guidance and career planning.

What happens next

The Commission has sent its preliminary assessment to the EU’s Economic and Financial Committee, which has four weeks to deliver an opinion.

Payment can take place after that opinion and the adoption of a payment decision by the Commission.

Finland submitted the payment request on 2 June 2026.

Finland’s national recovery and resilience plan is financed by €1.95 billion in grants and supports climate and digital transition objectives, it said.

If paid, the latest request would bring funds disbursed to Finland to €1.62 billion, correspondines and targets in the plan have now been fulfilled, and the Recovery and Resilience Facility is due to close at the end of 2026.