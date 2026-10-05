EU boosts counter-drone efforts with €130m funding injection

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The European Commission has announced an extra €130 million to help EU countries develop drone and counter-drone capabilities for border security.

The money will be provided under the Border Management and Visa Instrument, an EU funding programme that supports border management and visa policy, the Commission informed on Monday.

It follows an initial €250 million allocation announced in December 2025 and a further €169 million made available earlier this year for surveillance drones and related equipment for use by Frontex — the EU’s border and coast guard agency — and member states.

The latest top-up brings total funding available for surveillance and counter-drone technology under the EU’s Home Affairs funds to more than half a billion euros.

Wider EU work on drone security

The Commission said the funding is intended to help Member States improve “situational awareness” — a term used for building a clearer real-time picture of activity at the border — and respond to unauthorised or hostile drone activity.

It stated the new funding builds on the EU Action Plan on Drone and Counter Drone Security launched in February, which includes the creation of a Counter-Drone Centre of Excellence to support innovation in systems designed to detect or stop malicious drones.

Separate EU-level funding is also available through the European Defence Fund to develop advanced drone and counter-drone technologies, while member states have committed to joint procurement of drone and counter-drone systems through the Security Action for Europe programme.