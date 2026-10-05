EU condemns civilian deaths in Afghanistan as Pakistan's airstrikes intensify

Credit: Unsplash

The European Union has told the UN Human Rights Council it “deplores” civilian deaths following Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Kunar and Helmand provinces, after the UN mission in the country confirmed at least 10 civilians were killed and nine people injured.

At least 10 civilians — most of them children — were killed and nine people were injured, the EU said, citing confirmation from the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

The EU urged “both sides” to show restraint and engage in dialogue, and said all parties must respect international law, including the rules of war and human rights law, and take steps to prevent harm to civilians, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Monday.

In its introductory statement in Geneva, the EU also presented a draft UN Human Rights Council resolution, known as L.8, on the situation of human rights in Afghanistan.

Draft resolution calls for renewed UN scrutiny

It is five years since the Taliban took over Afghanistan by force, and during that period the Taliban have “continuously violated” Afghanistan’s international obligations, particularly on the rights of women and girls, the EU said.

Quoting the UN Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan — an independent expert appointed by the Human Rights Council — the EU said restrictions and policies were “reshaping the social fabric” of the country, including through an education system that excludes girls and “indoctrinates boys”.

Minorities, including ethnic and religious minorities such as the Hazara, as well as people in vulnerable situations and LGBTI people, continue to face violations and abuses, and space for civil society has been “decimated.”

The EU stated the draft resolution would renew the mandate of the Special Rapporteur and would reinstate an “enhanced interactive dialogue” at the Council’s June session if adopted.

It also referred to a body created last year — the Independent Investigative Mechanism for Afghanistan — describing it as an accountability process focused on documenting and examining violations and abuses.

The EU called on members of the Human Rights Council to adopt the resolution by consensus.