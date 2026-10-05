EU task force warns of volatile diesel market as costs bite consumers

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The EU’s Energy Union Task Force — Security met on Friday to discuss diesel supply and price developments across Europe.

The group, made up of senior representatives from the Commission and EU countries, exchanged information and examined possible measures in response to current diesel market conditions, reported the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Energy.

The task force said close cooperation and coordination were needed amid what it described as a challenging market situation.

Supply stable, prices high

Diesel supply in the EU remains stable “for the time being”, but prices are still high, reflecting tight conditions in global markets, the Commission noted.

Members were also briefed by the International Energy Agency on the status of a coordinated release of oil stocks launched in March.

The Commission and the task force stated they will continue to monitor diesel markets closely and coordinate action where necessary.