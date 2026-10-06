EU posts €32.4b high-tech trade surplus, reversing years of deficits

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The EU recorded a €32.4 billion surplus in trade in high-tech products in 2025 after exporting €566.5 billion worth of goods and importing €534.1 billion.

The surplus marks a second consecutive year in positive territory after four years of deficits from 2020 to 2023, Eurostat informed on Tuesday.

Imports have risen by an average of 6% a year since 2015, up by €239.9 billion over the period, while exports have increased by an average of 7% a year, up by €265.4 billion.

The EU also produced €532 billion worth of high-tech products in 2025 in terms of “sold production” — the value of goods made and sold by manufacturers — up from €287 billion in 2015.

China and the US dominate imports, while the US leads exports

More than half of the EU’s high-tech imports in 2025 came from China and the United States, accounting for 28% (€150.4 billion) and 25% (€131.4 billion) respectively, with Switzerland third on 6% (€32.6 billion).

Nearly half of high-tech imports from China were categorised as electronics and telecommunications, while a further 31% were computers and office machines.

The United States mainly supplied aerospace products (36%) and pharmaceuticals (33%), while pharmaceuticals made up 71% of imports from Switzerland.

On the export side, the United States was also the EU’s biggest partner, taking 34% of high-tech exports worth €195.1 billion in 2025.

The UK was second with 9% (€52.5 billion), followed by China on 8% (€48.1 billion).

Pharmaceuticals accounted for 62% of the EU’s high-tech exports to the United States, with aerospace products on 12%, while exports to the UK were spread across pharmaceuticals (23%), aerospace products (19%), electronics and telecommunications (19%) and scientific instruments (13%).

Exports to China included electronics and telecommunications (30%), aerospace products (27%), scientific instruments (20%) and pharmaceuticals (13%).