Tuesday, 6 October 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

EU posts €32.4b high-tech trade surplus, reversing years of deficits

Tuesday, 6 October 2026
By The Brussels Times Newsroom
EU posts €32.4b high-tech trade surplus, reversing years of deficits
Credit: Unsplash

The EU recorded a €32.4 billion surplus in trade in high-tech products in 2025 after exporting €566.5 billion worth of goods and importing €534.1 billion.

The surplus marks a second consecutive year in positive territory after four years of deficits from 2020 to 2023, Eurostat informed on Tuesday.

Imports have risen by an average of 6% a year since 2015, up by €239.9 billion over the period, while exports have increased by an average of 7% a year, up by €265.4 billion.

The EU also produced €532 billion worth of high-tech products in 2025 in terms of “sold production” — the value of goods made and sold by manufacturers — up from €287 billion in 2015.

EU trade and production in high-tech products, 2015-2025 (€ billion). Line chart for imports and exports and bar chart for sold production. Link to full dataset below.

China and the US dominate imports, while the US leads exports

More than half of the EU’s high-tech imports in 2025 came from China and the United States, accounting for 28% (€150.4 billion) and 25% (€131.4 billion) respectively, with Switzerland third on 6% (€32.6 billion).

Nearly half of high-tech imports from China were categorised as electronics and telecommunications, while a further 31% were computers and office machines.

The United States mainly supplied aerospace products (36%) and pharmaceuticals (33%), while pharmaceuticals made up 71% of imports from Switzerland.

On the export side, the United States was also the EU’s biggest partner, taking 34% of high-tech exports worth €195.1 billion in 2025.

The UK was second with 9% (€52.5 billion), followed by China on 8% (€48.1 billion).

Pharmaceuticals accounted for 62% of the EU’s high-tech exports to the United States, with aerospace products on 12%, while exports to the UK were spread across pharmaceuticals (23%), aerospace products (19%), electronics and telecommunications (19%) and scientific instruments (13%).

Exports to China included electronics and telecommunications (30%), aerospace products (27%), scientific instruments (20%) and pharmaceuticals (13%).

Main EU partners for trade in high-tech products, 2025 (€ billion). Stacked bar charts for exports and imports. Link to full dataset below.

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