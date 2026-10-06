European Parliament pressures EU states to enforce ban on 'nudifier' apps

Credit: European Parliament

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola opened the 5–8 October plenary session in Strasbourg by urging EU states to enforce a ban on "nudifier" apps.

Earlier in her speech, she welcomed the release of Sakharov Prize finalist Dr Gubad Ibadoghlu after three years in captivity in Azerbaijan, the European Parliament reported on Monday.

Ibadoghlu, a 2024 finalist for the Parliament’s Sakharov Prize for freedom of thought, was released on 24 September.

Metsola said the Parliament had long advocated for his release and reiterated its solidarity with him and his family.

Metsola also told MEPs that 60 members from across political groups had been targeted by “deepfake pornography websites” publishing false and altered images, mainly of female members.

Deepfakes are digitally manipulated or AI-generated images made to look real.

Call to enforce ban on “nudifier” apps

“Violence against women, online or offline, is intolerable and deplorable. This House stands against it with every measure available,” Metsola said in her opening remarks.

The Parliament president pointed out that a ban on “nudifier” apps due to come into force on 2 December.