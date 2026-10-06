Dangerous chemicals face stricter limits in EU workplace safety overhaul

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MEPs have approved updated EU rules setting new workplace exposure limits for several dangerous chemicals used in industries including battery manufacturing, steelmaking, chemicals and textiles.

The changes are the sixth revision of the carcinogens, mutagens and reprotoxic substances directive (CMRD) — an EU law that sets minimum protections for workers exposed to substances that can cause cancer, genetic damage or harm to reproduction, the European Parliament announced on Tuesday.

The updated text was endorsed by 499 votes in favour, 49 against and 104 abstentions.

The directive sets new limit values for cobalt and inorganic cobalt compounds, polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, and 1,4-dioxane.

It also sets a long-term occupational exposure limit for isoprene, which it said meets the criteria to be classified as a carcinogen.

The European Commission will have to assess whether additional limit values are needed for substances contained in welding fumes.

Protective equipment, firefighters and training

Where exposure cannot be reduced below the new limits, the updated rules clarify provisions on personal protective equipment such as respiratory protective devices, including a right to regular breaks in an area free of contamination risks, the European Parliament said.

Employers will also have to ensure additional protection measures for firefighters and other emergency services personnel, who can come into contact with a range of hazardous materials at work.

The directive also stresses the need for appropriate training for workers who are, or are likely to be, exposed to carcinogens, mutagens or reprotoxic substances, including hazardous medicinal products that can pose risks to staff in the health sector if not handled properly.

Around 120,000 workers in the EU are diagnosed each year with occupational cancer linked to exposure to carcinogens at work, rapporteur Liesbet Sommen said.

Member states will have two years from the directive’s entry into force to transpose the rules into national law, with longer transitional periods for some exposure limits.