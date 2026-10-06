EU warns of regional instability as tensions flare between Ethiopia and Eritrea

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The European Union has called for immediate de-escalation in Ethiopia amid escalating violence and heightened tensions in the region, particularly between Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The EU said the situation risked triggering a broader regional conflict with consequences for peace and stability across the Horn of Africa in a statement released on Monday by High Representative on Foreign Policy Kaja Kallas.

It urged all those involved to refrain from actions or rhetoric that could raise tensions further, and called on the parties to the Permanent Cessation of Hostilities Agreement to recommit to fully implementing it within the African Union framework.

The agreement — known as the CoHA — is the deal intended to end fighting between Ethiopia’s federal government and Tigrayan forces, signed in 2022 under African Union mediation.

Calls for humanitarian access and respect for borders

Respect for international humanitarian law was described as imperative, with the EU saying civilians must be protected at all times and humanitarian access allowed without obstruction.

The EU also reiterated that the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states must be respected, and said external actors should avoid interference while using their influence to prevent further escalation and support political solutions and diplomacy.

It added that it remained committed to regional stability, peaceful cooperation and economic integration in the Horn of Africa, and said it was ready to support diplomatic efforts towards dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts.