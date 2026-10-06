EU and Faroe Islands weigh Horizon Europe progress as €8m funding flows

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The EU and the Faroe Islands reviewed the Faroe Islands’ participation in Horizon Europe at a joint committee meeting in Brussels on 30 September 2026.

The fourth EU–Faroe Islands Joint Research and Innovation Committee meeting was co-chaired by Mina Stareva, Deputy Head of Unit for International cooperation – Europe and Americas at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for Research and Innovation, and Poul Geert Hansen, Permanent Secretary at the Faroe Islands’ Ministry of Children, Education, Research and Culture, the Commission informed on Tuesday.

The Faroe Islands have been associated with the EU’s Framework Programmes since FP7, the seventh framework programme for research, and have increased participation over time, particularly under Pillar 2 of Horizon Europe.

Grants, funding and areas of research

Faroese organisations have received 26 grants and taken part in 35 participations under Horizon Europe, with a total EU net contribution of €8 million.

Most of the projects involving Faroese participants focus on climate mitigation and adaptation, the environment, marine resources, ocean science and exploitation, and Arctic research.

The meeting also covered research security and a Council Recommendation on a European Union framework for science diplomacy, alongside updates on the European Research Area, innovation policies, research infrastructures and the Arctic.

Participants discussed challenges related to funding start-ups and scale-ups, as well as attracting and retaining research and innovation talent.

The next Horizon Europe Joint Committee Meeting is expected to take place in Tórshavn in 2027.