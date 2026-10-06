EU told to reconcile enlargement goals with climate neutrality by 2050

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The EU’s enlargement plans need to be built into its climate policy as the bloc works towards climate neutrality by 2050, the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC) has said.

The advisory body adopted an opinion at its September plenary session calling for enlargement to be integrated into the EU’s climate, energy and industrial strategy, the EESC said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ukraine, Moldova and the Western Balkans are among the countries seeking EU membership, and a future EU could have more than 30 member states.

Candidate countries currently account for about 10% – 15% of current EU greenhouse gas emissions.

“Enlargement is a geopolitical imperative, but it is also an opportunity to accelerate Europe’s clean energy transition,” said Teppo Säkkinen, rapporteur for the opinion.

The EESC stated that early alignment with EU climate, energy and industrial policies could reduce future compliance costs and provide more certainty for businesses and investors.

It also called on the European Commission to clarify how EU climate targets and emissions baselines would be calculated in an enlarged Union, saying clearer rules would matter for long-term investment decisions.

Ukraine’s reconstruction and the energy system

Ukraine has a specific role in the opinion, with the EESC saying it worked with enlargement candidate members from Ukraine to bring in views from Ukrainian employers, trade unions and other civil society organisations.

Ukraine’s post-war reconstruction, EU accession process and need for deep decarbonisation are expected to happen at the same time, creating a chance to rebuild energy, industrial and transport infrastructure to low-carbon standards.

Despite Russia’s war against Ukraine, the country has shown resilience in its energy system and has at times exported electricity to neighbouring EU countries, according to the EESC.

Ukraine’s nuclear capacity and renewable energy potential could make it an important part of Europe’s future clean-energy system.

“Ukraine’s reconstruction should not simply restore what existed before the war,” Säkkinen declared.

The EESC also said candidate countries should be prioritised in future climate partnerships, including when the EU develops its approach to international carbon credits linked to its 2040 climate target.

Carbon credits are certificates linked to emissions reductions that can be used to help meet climate targets.

Closer integration into European energy markets, carbon-pricing mechanisms and stronger emissions monitoring and reporting systems would also help candidate countries prepare for EU membership.

Governments should involve employers, trade unions and civil society from the outset and pay particular attention to skills, small and medium-sized businesses, farmers and rural communities, the EESC concluded.