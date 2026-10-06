EU backs Sudan war crimes probe amid claims of genocide in El Fasher

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European Union member states on the UN Human Rights Council said they would vote in favour of a resolution extending an international fact-finding mission into alleged abuses in Sudan.

The statement, delivered during the Council’s 63rd session under Item 2, cited findings from the mission pointing to “serious violations” of international human rights law and international humanitarian law, as well as conduct showing “hallmarks of genocide” during the siege of El Fasher, the European External Action Service (EEAS) informed on Tuesday.

It listed alleged abuses including attacks on civilians, summary executions, arbitrary detention, torture and starvation used as a method of warfare, along with grave violations against children.

The EU also said it was “particularly appalled” by what it described as widespread and systematic conflict-related sexual and gender-based violence.

Support for extending the UN fact-finding mission

The EU stated it “strongly supports” extending the Independent International Fact Finding Mission as set out in resolution L.26, arguing that accountability and justice are necessary for sustainable peace for Sudan’s people.

EU member states on the Council said they would vote yes on the text and called on other countries to do the same.