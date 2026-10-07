Poverty divides leisure across EU as over 12% struggle for access

Credit: Unsplash

More than one in 10 people in the EU could not afford to take part regularly in a leisure activity in 2025.

In total, 12.1% of people across the bloc reported being unable to participate regularly in a leisure activity because they could not pay for it, Eurostat informed on Wednesday.

Rates varied widely between member states, ranging from 3.9% in Croatia to 27.3% in Greece.

The figures also covered people’s ability to afford food, with 8.5% of EU residents unable to pay for a meal with meat, chicken or fish — or a vegetarian equivalent — every second day.

That share ranged from 1.2% in Cyprus to 18.1% in Romania.

Internet access out of reach for some households

Across the EU, 2.0% of people said they could not afford an internet connection for personal use at home in 2025, according to Eurostat.

The proportion ranged from 0.1% in Finland to 6.2% in Romania.

The data was published in Eurostat’s “Key figures on European living conditions — 2026 edition”, which compiles indicators on living conditions in the EU, including measures focused on vulnerable groups.