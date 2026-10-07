EU Parliament approves €6.91m fund to help redundant workers in three nations

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MEPs have approved €6.91 million in EU support to help workers made redundant in Belgium, Spain and Finland find new jobs.

They backed three separate proposals to draw money from the European Globalisation Adjustment Fund for Displaced Workers (EGF), a scheme that provides tailored help such as training and careers advice to people who have lost their jobs, the European Parliament announced on Wednesday.

Belgium is set to receive €3.8 million to support 1,010 former employees after the Cora hypermarket chain closed in Wallonia in December 2025.

Measures listed include career guidance, skills certification, tailored training and support for starting a business.

Spain will receive €2.7 million for 400 automotive workers made redundant by 20 companies in the Galicia region.

The package includes career counselling, job-search guidance, training and allowances to help people take part in training.

Support for workers in Finland

Finland is due to receive €410,310 to support 233 workers laid off by Valmet Automotive, a Finnish manufacturer of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, the European Parliament said.

The measures include career counselling, job-search assistance, training in new and transferable skills, recruitment incentives for employers and financial support for business start-ups.

The EGF has supported more than 185,000 people in 20 EU countries since 2007, with €737 million in funding.

Since May 2026, the fund can also pay for training courses for workers considered likely to be made redundant.