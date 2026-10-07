EU confronts China's economic power as ties hit critical point over Ukraine

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MEPs have backed a tougher EU approach to China that keeps diplomatic channels open while calling for fairer trade and stronger pressure on human rights.

A recommendation adopted on Wednesday passed by 454 votes in favour, 86 against and 110 abstentions, and was addressed to other EU institutions, the European Parliament announced.

MEPs said the EU’s interest lay in reinforcing a multilateral world and maintaining dialogue with China on global challenges, peace and security, climate and human rights.

Bilateral relations had reached a “critical point” because of China’s unfair economic practices and its position on Russia’s war against Ukraine, according to the text.

MEPs also voiced concern over verified reports that the Chinese military has trained Russian military personnel to fight in Ukraine.

The Parliament said the EU should coordinate with the United States, G7 members and other partners, and encourage China to use its influence on Russia to help end the war in Ukraine.

Trade, security and human rights

MEPs called for urgent action against what they described as the “weaponisation” of EU economic overreliance on China, alongside a “de-risking” strategy — meaning reducing vulnerabilities in key supply chains — focused on sectors including critical raw materials, medicines, batteries, electric vehicles, information and communication technology, and semiconductors, the Parliament said.

The recommendation called for stronger investment screening and protection of critical technologies, infrastructure and supply chains, and identified China’s industrial overcapacity, state subsidies and other restrictions on European firms’ access to the Chinese market as challenges for the EU economy.

MEPs demanded reciprocity and a “level playing field” in trade and investment, and backed proportionate EU action if China does not open its internal markets.

The text also supported stronger Global Gateway partnerships — the EU’s international investment programme — as an alternative to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, particularly in Africa and Latin America.

The recommendation reaffirmed the EU’s One China policy while opposing any unilateral change to the status quo in Taiwan by force or coercion.

On security, MEPs called for stronger resilience against cyberattacks, foreign interference, espionage and “hybrid threats.”

They also demanded reinforced human rights dialogue and pressure on China over repression, forced labour and policies in Tibet and Xinjiang, and called for the unconditional release of political prisoners.

Rapporteur Hilde Vautmans, a Belgian MEP from the Renew group, said: “We want cooperation with China where possible, while standing firm on our security and values.”