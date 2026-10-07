EU backs €750,000 relief plan for Balearic farmers hit by fuel crisis

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The European Commission has approved a €750,000 Spanish state aid scheme to support agricultural producers in the Balearic Islands with higher fuel costs linked to the Middle East crisis.

The scheme will run until 31 December 2026 and applies to companies involved in the primary production of agricultural products in the Balearic Islands, the Commission reported on Wednesday.

Support will be paid as direct grants of €0.10 per litre of fuel, covering additional costs incurred between 1 March and 30 June 2026.

The measure was cleared under the Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework, a set of EU rules adopted on 29 April 2026 that allows member states to grant limited support in response to economic disruption linked to the crisis.

Decision and publication

The Commission said it approved the scheme under EU state aid rules, which regulate when governments can provide financial support to businesses.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s state aid register under case number SA.124823.