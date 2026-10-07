EU approves warehouse deal by South Korean firms in Poland

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The European Commission has approved the creation of a joint venture between South Korean firms Samsung SRA Asset Management Co. Ltd and GS Engineering & Construction Corp.

The deal relates mainly to the operation and rental of a warehouse in Poland, the Commission informed on Wednesday.

It concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would have limited combined market positions as a result of the deal.

Simplified merger review

The case was assessed under the EU’s simplified merger review procedure under the EU Merger Regulation.

More details are available in the Commission’s public case register under case number M.12546.