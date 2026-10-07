EU funds €1.24b in Ukrainian drones and missiles amid escalating Russian attacks

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The European Commission has disbursed €1.24 billion to Ukraine to fund drones and missiles made by Ukrainian manufacturers.

The money was paid under the defence component of the EU’s €90 billion Ukraine Support Loan, and will cover drones, drone interceptors, drone ammunition and missiles, the Commission announced on Wednesday.

Russia was “continuing its deliberate strategy of terror”, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, adding that the funding would help strengthen Ukraine’s defence industry and its ability to protect people and infrastructure.

The Ukraine Support Loan has an indicative split of €60 billion for defence and €30 billion for budgetary assistance over 2026–2027.

In 2026 alone, €28.3 billion is planned to support Ukraine’s defence industrial capacity.

More funding planned in 2026

Further disbursements under the 2026 defence component are expected “in the coming weeks”, the Commission said.

Ukraine has €32.5 billion still available in financial support for the rest of 2026, including €28.1 billion remaining under the Ukraine Support Loan and €4.4 billion in budget support under the Ukraine Facility.

Overall, the EU and its member states have provided €228.7 billion in support to Ukraine since 2022, including €3.8 billion from the proceeds of immobilised Russian assets.

The Ukraine Support Loan was established under an EU regulation adopted by the European Parliament and the Council in February 2026, and is structured around defence support and assistance to help keep the Ukrainian state and public services running.