Von der Leyen hails organic farming as EU’s rural lifeline amid climate extremes

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European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has marked the 25th anniversary of IFOAM Organics Europe with a video message praising the growth of organic farming across the EU.

Organic farming is “thriving across Europe”, with “almost 400,000 farmers producing organic food across the EU”, von der Leyen said in the message published by the European Commission on Tuesday.

She stated that IFOAM Organics Europe — a federation representing the organic sector — had played “a central role in shaping European policies”, and described organic farming as “a flagship” of the EU’s Common Agricultural Policy, the main framework for EU farm support.

Von der Leyen also said a review of the EU’s Organic Action Plan would help the sector “grow and find new markets — at home and abroad."

Focus on resilience and rural communities

Organic farming would continue to play a role in “strengthening Europe’s resilience” by “reducing our import dependence”, “protecting our soil”, improving “animal welfare with innovative methods”, and supporting “rural communities and local value chains”, the Commission President said.

Young farmers were increasingly “embracing new methods”, bringing “fresh ideas and generational renewal” to rural areas, she added.

Von der Leyen also stated that organic farms had “proved more resilient during extreme heatwaves” this year.