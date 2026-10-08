EU-Canada trade hits €81.8 billion, but imports surge four times faster

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The EU exported €48.8 billion worth of goods to Canada in 2025 and imported €33.0 billion, leaving a €15.8 billion trade surplus.

Exports rose by 1.2% from €48.2 billion in 2024, while imports increased by 18.0% from €28.0 billion, Eurostat said in a release on Thursday.

Total trade in goods between the EU and Canada reached €81.8 billion in 2025, up from €54.2 billion in 2018. (Goods means physical products, rather than services such as finance or travel.)

What the EU and Canada traded most in 2025

The largest EU export category to Canada was machinery and mechanical appliances, worth €9.4 billion and accounting for 19.3% of exports, Eurostat reported.

Pharmaceutical products followed at €5.5 billion (11.2%), then vehicles — including cars, motorcycles and parts — at €5.4 billion (11.1%).

Electrical machinery and equipment totalled €3.3 billion (6.7%), while optical, photographic and medical instruments were worth €2.0 billion (4.1%).

On the import side, the biggest category from Canada was ores, slag and ash at €4.0 billion, representing 12.2% of EU imports from the country.

Machinery and mechanical appliances came next at €3.8 billion (11.4%), followed by mineral fuels, oils and distillation products at €3.1 billion (9.4%).

Aircraft, spacecraft and parts totalled €2.9 billion (8.9%), while pharmaceutical products were valued at €1.9 billion (5.9%).