NATO deepens Gulf ties through crisis training, eyes broader security challenges

Credit: NATO

More than 30 civil and military participants from countries across the Gulf region are taking part in a crisis management and disaster response course being held this week at NATO’s NATO-Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI) Regional Centre in Kuwait.

The four-day course is being organised with the Crisis Management and Disaster Response Centre of Excellence, based in Bulgaria, NATO informed on Wednesday.

Training covered crisis response at strategic, operational and tactical levels, with a focus on coordinating across government institutions and the wider society.

Participants worked through stages of crisis management — from preparedness and risk reduction to response and recovery — using expert-led lectures, simulations, group work and case studies.

More activities planned later this year

Further activities are scheduled before the end of the year on maritime security, counter-terrorism, countering unmanned aircraft systems (drones), and chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defence, according to NATO.

Projects on those topics were launched at the NATO Summit in Ankara.

The NATO-ICI Centre’s work is intended to support political dialogue and practical cooperation between NATO and countries in the Gulf region.