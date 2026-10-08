NATO sends unified message in Kyiv amid air defence and hybrid warfare talks

Credit: NATO

The chair of NATO’s Military Committee, Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, visited Kyiv with military representatives from all 32 allied nations on 6 October.

The delegation met Ukraine’s defence staff and held talks in the format of the NATO–Ukraine Council, a forum set up for consultations and co-operation between the alliance and Ukraine, NATO reported on Wednesday.

“We are here in full strength, sending a clear message: the bond between NATO and Ukraine is strong and unbreakable,” Admiral Cavo Dragone said after the meeting with the Ukrainian Defence Staff.

He also referred to “Russia’s unprovoked aggression against Ukraine” and “reckless hybrid activities in NATO countries.”

The visit focused on Ukraine’s military priorities and “lessons learned in new types of warfare”, as well as ways to help the alliance be better prepared for threats.

NATO’s military representatives also engaged with Ukrainian military commanders and their staffs.

Air defence and drone warfare visits

The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykhailo Drapatyi, joined Admiral Cavo Dragone and the committee for a ceremony at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine in Kyiv, NATO said.

“We did not miss the chance to pay our utmost respect at the Wall of Remembrance of the Fallen for Ukraine,” Admiral Cavo Dragone said in a post after the visit.

The Military Committee also visited sites linked to air defence, drone warfare and unmanned ground systems to see how Ukrainian defence personnel are using those capabilities.