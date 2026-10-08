EU extends sanctions for Russia-linked hybrid threats to 2027

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EU foreign ministers have extended sanctions against people and organisations accused of supporting Russia’s “hybrid” destabilisation activities abroad until 9 October 2027.

The measures apply to 80 individuals and 20 entities, with those listed facing an asset freeze across the EU and a ban on EU citizens and companies making funds or other economic resources available to them, the Council of the EU announced on Thursday.

Individuals on the list are also subject to a travel ban that stops them entering or transiting through EU territory.

The Council said the decision was taken in response to what it described as continued and intensified hybrid activity linked to Russia, including Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI) — a term used by the EU to describe coordinated efforts to manipulate information and influence audiences.

What the sanctions framework covers

The sanctions regime was created on 8 October 2024 to target people and organisations engaged in actions and policies by the Russian government that the EU says undermine the bloc’s values and the security, stability, independence and integrity of the EU and its member states, the Council said.

It also covers those the EU holds responsible for Russian hybrid activities directed at third countries and international organisations.

EU leaders condemned “all recent hybrid attacks” against the EU and its member states at a summit on 18 and 19 June 2026, and called for stronger resilience, preparedness and protection of critical infrastructure.