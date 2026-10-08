EU Ecolabel recognition surges as more consumers link it to eco-friendly impact

Credit: European Commission

European consumers are increasingly recognising and trusting the EU Ecolabel, with new survey results showing more people believe products carrying the mark have a lower environmental impact than similar goods.

About 81% of consumers said they were confident EU Ecolabel products have a lower environmental impact than comparable products on the market, up from 75% in 2023, according to the latest Eurobarometer survey, cited by the European Commission in a release on Thursday.

Nearly half of respondents — 46% — said they recognise the scheme’s “flower” logo, an increase of eight percentage points since 2023, the survey found.

The poll also linked higher recognition with reported buying habits.

Around 66% of Europeans said they often or sometimes buy eco-labelled products of any kind, while 46% said they often or sometimes buy products carrying the EU Ecolabel specifically, up eight percentage points since 2023.

More products and businesses using the label

The European Commission also published updated figures for the scheme, saying there were 121,083 EU Ecolabel products covered by 3,665 licences as of September 2026.

More than 4,000 certified products have been added since March 2026.

Over 1,000 tourist accommodations have now received the EU Ecolabel. Small and medium-sized enterprises hold 62% of licences.

Consumers also said they want to see the EU Ecolabel on more products, with 50% saying they would like more detergents carrying the label, followed by textiles at 36% and cosmetics at 35%.

Around 72% said they would like the label extended to additional product categories.

The Flash Eurobarometer survey was conducted between 31 August and 6 September 2026 across the EU’s 27 member states, with about 25,566 people interviewed face-to-face in their national language.