EU approves €134.8m for wildfire and flood recovery in Spain, Romania

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The European Commission has approved €134.8 million from the EU Solidarity Fund to help Spain and Romania cover part of the costs of emergency operations and recovery after wildfires and floods in 2025.

Spain will receive €120.5 million after a summer of prolonged drought, extreme heatwaves and three waves of major wildfires, the Commission announced on Thursday.

The deadliest wave began on 8 August 2025, killing eight people and forcing mass evacuations.

Romania will receive €14.3 million after severe flooding hit the Centru, Sud Muntenia and Nord-Est regions between late May and early June 2025.

The floods also damaged the Praid Salt Mine after floodwaters from the Corund River eroded part of the riverbed, damaged hydrotechnical infrastructure and triggered widespread power outages.

Payments due shortly

Spain received an advance payment of €30.1 million in May 2026, with the remaining €90.4 million to be paid shortly, the Commission said.

Romania’s €14.3 million payment will also be made shortly.

The two countries applied for help from the European Union Solidarity Fund in 2025, and the Commission’s proposal to mobilise the funding was approved by the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union.

The EU Solidarity Fund has provided more than €11 billion to support 150 disasters since it was created in 2002, including 130 natural disasters and 20 health emergencies across 25 EU member states, the United Kingdom and six accession countries.