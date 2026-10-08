EU backs €8 million aid to offset Malta-Sicily shipping fuel costs

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The European Commission has approved an €8 million Maltese state aid scheme to support companies running scheduled high-speed maritime services carrying passengers and cargo between Malta and Sicily amid sharply higher fuel prices linked to the Middle East crisis.

The support is available to operators of short sea shipping services — sea routes within the EU — that have faced higher marine fuel costs in Malta, the Commission announced on Thursday.

Marine fuel prices in Malta rose by about 86% in March 2026 compared with January 2026.

Aid will be paid as direct grants covering up to 70% of eligible extra fuel costs.

The scheme covers eligible costs from 1 March to 31 December 2026, with grants able to be awarded up to 31 December 2026 and paid by 31 March 2027 at the latest.

Approved under new temporary framework

The Commission said the scheme was approved under its Middle East Crisis Temporary State Aid Framework, a set of temporary EU rules adopted on 29 April 2026 that allows member states to give certain types of support linked to the crisis.

A non-confidential version of the decision will be published in the Commission’s state aid register under case number SA.124627 once confidentiality issues have been resolved.