EU defence tackles weaponised supply chains with circular economy innovations

Credit: EDA

Proofs of concept on recycling defence metals, reusing textiles and speeding up quality checks for 3D-printed spare parts were presented at the European Defence Agency’s circular economy conference in Luxembourg.

The European Defence Agency (EDA) informed on Thursday that its Incubation Forum for Circular Economy in European Defence (IF CEED) showcased results from its “Starter Projects” at its fifth annual General Conference, held from 6 to 8 October 2026.

More than 140 participants from 23 countries attended the event, which was supported by Luxembourg’s Directorate of Defence and the European Commission.

Luxembourg’s Minister for Defence Yuriko Backes said “circularity by design and data for circularity are the way forward”, adding that supply chains were being “weaponised”, according to the statement.

Backes also described the EDA as an “indispensable partner” that bridges public and private sectors in green defence efforts.

EDA Chief Executive André Denk told participants IF CEED aims to “contribute directly to Europe’s defence and deliver tangible results for our armed forces.”

Recycling metals and checking 3D-printed parts

The EDA said the Starter Projects included work on recycling defence-grade materials such as titanium and nickel, as well as “field-adapted quality control” and environmental management to support military operations.

The conference also discussed new project ideas covering critical raw materials, textiles, additive manufacturing — a term commonly used for 3D printing — and post-conflict environmental remediation.

IF CEED plans short-term actions including guidelines for defence ministries and training modules on “green procurement.”

The forum, run by the EDA since October 2021, is described as a collaborative initiative applying EU Green Deal principles to the defence sector.