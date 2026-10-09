EU trips overwhelmingly stay within the bloc, but foreign travel drives spending

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More than nine in 10 trips taken by EU residents in 2025 stayed within the bloc.

EU residents made 1.20 billion personal and business trips in 2025, up 1.4% from 2024, an increase of 17 million trips, Eurostat reported on Friday.

Of the total, 848 million were domestic trips, while 264 million were trips to another EU country.

That split means 92% of all trips by EU residents were “intra-EU” — travel either within a person’s own country or to another member state.

The remaining 8% had destinations outside the EU, and less than half of those were outside Europe.

Romania recorded the highest share of domestic trips at 89% of all trips made by its residents, followed by Spain at 87% and Greece, France and Portugal at 85% each.

The lowest share was in Luxembourg at 5%, followed by Belgium at 29% and Malta at 32%.

Foreign trips accounted for most spending

Spending was higher on foreign travel than on trips within a resident’s home country, even though domestic travel made up the larger share of journeys, the figures show.

EU residents spent €266.2 billion on domestic trips and €379.4 billion on foreign trips in 2025.

Accommodation accounted for 34% of spending on domestic trips (€90.3 billion), while transport made up 21% (€56.0 billion).

During foreign trips, accommodation represented 35% (€131.3 billion) and transport 32% (€121.5 billion).