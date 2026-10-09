Morocco hailed as 'key partner' as NATO eyes stronger regional ties

Credit: NATO

NATO’s Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood, Javier Colomina, visited Morocco for a third official trip on 6 – 7 October, holding talks with senior Moroccan officials in Rabat.

Colomina met representatives from Morocco’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Interior and the Royal Armed Forces during the visit, NATO announced on Thursday.

Discussions covered the current state of NATO – Morocco relations, regional security and prospects for deeper cooperation.

Talks also focused on developments in North Africa and the Sahel, and shared security challenges including terrorism, maritime security and other emerging threats.

Colomina described Morocco as “a key partner in the region” and said cooperation “can only get stronger.”

Morocco’s ties with NATO

Morocco has been part of NATO’s Mediterranean Dialogue since 1994, a partnership framework that brings together NATO and several countries from the Mediterranean region, the alliance said.

Morocco was also the first participant in that framework to conclude an Individually Tailored Partnership Programme, a document that sets out agreed areas for practical cooperation.

During the trip, Colomina attended a Small Arms and Light Weapons conference co-hosted by NATO and Morocco.

NATO described the meeting as the first regional conference on the issue organised with partner countries under NATO’s Southern Neighbourhood Action Plan, which was endorsed at the alliance’s Washington Summit in 2024.