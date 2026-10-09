NATO launches nuclear deterrence drill as tensions rise globally

Credit: NATO

NATO will begin its annual nuclear deterrence exercise, Steadfast Noon, on Tuesday 13 October 2026.

The training activity is planned in advance and is held routinely to maintain readiness and test procedures linked to NATO’s deterrence and defence, the alliance informed on Thursday.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said: “NATO is a defensive Alliance. This exercise helps us ensure a safe, secure, effective, and credible capability to preserve peace, prevent coercion and deter aggression. It also sends a clear message of unity and resolve.”

This year’s exercise will take place in Italy and will involve 17 nations, with the overall scale in line with previous iterations.

No live weapons involved

No live weapons will be used during Steadfast Noon, NATO said.

The exercise is not linked to current world events and is not directed against any country.