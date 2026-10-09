Moldova deepens NATO ties as cyber, defence collaboration accelerates

Credit: NATO

NATO’s Deputy Secretary General Radmila Shekerinska visited Moldova on 8 and 9 October and held talks with the country’s president and senior ministers.

Shekerinska met President Maia Sandu, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mihai Popșoi, Defence Minister Anatolie Nosatîi and other officials, with discussions covering Moldova’s long-standing partnership with the alliance, NATO reported on Friday.

NATO and Moldova have worked together for more than 30 years through political dialogue and practical cooperation, including efforts focused on resilience and defence institutions, Shekerinska said in the statement.

NATO has delivered around €50m to Moldova through its Defence Capacity Building package, including more than €12m worth of body armour and helmets, more than €7m for safe ammunition storage, and more than €4m of IT equipment and software intended to help protect against cyberattacks.

NATO has also helped develop a cyber-defence facility at the Technical University of Moldova and supported the creation of a cyber response team within the Moldovan Armed Forces.

Moldova’s role in NATO-linked missions

Moldova has contributed to Euro-Atlantic security by sharing lessons from its experience dealing with hybrid threats — a term used for a mix of military and non-military tactics such as cyberattacks and disinformation — according to NATO.

Moldovan military personnel have also been deployed to KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo that operates under a long-standing United Nations mandate.

During the trip, Shekerinska delivered a keynote address at the 2026 Moldova Security Forum and said Moldova had “stood firm against interference and intimidation from Russia.”