EU tax blacklist shrinks as Panama and Vietnam exit after reforms

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Panama and Vietnam have been removed from the EU’s list of non-cooperative jurisdictions for tax purposes.

The EU list covers countries that the bloc says do not meet agreed international tax standards or have not delivered on commitments to improve tax governance within set deadlines, the Council of the EU said in a release on Friday.

After the update, the EU’s blacklist contains eight jurisdictions: American Samoa, Anguilla, Guam, Palau, the Russian Federation, Turks and Caicos, US Virgin Islands and Vanuatu.

Panama had been on the list since February 2020 but has reformed a tax rule that exempted some foreign-source income.

Panama has also been granted a new review by the OECD Global Forum — an international body that assesses tax transparency and information-sharing — on whether it meets standards for exchanging tax information on request.

Vietnam was added to the list in February 2026 after an OECD Global Forum review found it did not meet standards for exchanging tax information on request. It has since carried out reforms and has also been granted a new review.

Belize removed from monitoring list

Both Panama and Vietnam have been moved to a separate EU document known as Annex II, which tracks jurisdictions that have made commitments to change their rules and are being monitored pending further steps, according to the Council.

Belize has been removed from Annex II after receiving a positive rating from the OECD Global Forum on its systems for exchanging tax information on request.

The EU list was created in December 2017 and is updated twice a year, with the next revision due in February 2027.