EU extends Nicaragua sanctions to 2027, citing democracy and rights crackdown

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The EU has extended its restrictive measures on Nicaragua until 15 October 2027.

The measures apply to 21 individuals and three entities, the Council of the European Union informed on Friday.

Those listed are subject to an asset freeze, meaning any funds or economic resources held in the EU must be frozen, and EU citizens and companies are barred from making funds available to them.

Individuals on the list also face a travel ban preventing them from entering or transiting through EU territory.

What the EU measures cover

The EU described the situation in Nicaragua as involving “systemic repression” by Nicaraguan authorities, the Council said.

It repeated its call for the release of all political prisoners and for a return to the rule of law, as well as the return of international human rights organisations.

The Council also called for dialogue between the government and the opposition, including agreement on electoral reforms.

The sanctions framework was first introduced in October 2019 and was set up in response to what the EU described as a deterioration of human rights, democracy and the rule of law in Nicaragua. The measures are reviewed annually by EU member states.