EU backs Armenia with trade support amid fallout from Russian restrictions

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The EU will grant Armenia temporary trade preferences for two years from 10 October to support Armenian exporters after Russia imposed trade restrictions.

The measures will temporarily liberalise almost 80% of Armenian exports to the EU, including almost all exports of fresh fruit, vegetables and flowers affected by the Russian restrictions, the European Commission announced on Friday.

They will also cover more than 91% of exports of beverages and spirits.

Trade preferences typically mean reduced tariffs or fewer limits on goods entering a market, making it easier for exporters to sell abroad.

Safeguards and wider EU support

The arrangement comes with conditions and includes safeguard measures that would allow the EU to act if imports adversely affect EU producers, the Commission said.

It added that the preferences form part of a broader support package for Armenia announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen following Russia’s trade restrictions.