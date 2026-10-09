Zaragoza wins European Green Capital 2028, praised for climate commitment

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Zaragoza has been named European Green Capital for 2028, with Benidorm and Estarreja winning the European Green Leaf award for smaller cities.

The winners were announced in Guimarães, Portugal, which currently holds the European Green Capital title, the European Commission informed on Friday.

Zaragoza, in Spain, was selected by an expert jury for its governance and “long-term commitment” in responding to climate challenges.

Benidorm, also in Spain, and Estarreja, Portugal, were chosen as the 2028 European Green Leaf cities after impressing the jury with their commitment to creating “greener, healthier and more sustainable” places to live.

Funding for winning cities

Zaragoza will receive €600,000 to support further environmental work, while Benidorm and Estarreja will each receive €200,000, the Commission said.

Benidorm was recognised for managing pressures linked to mass tourism while maintaining environmental protections and sustainable development.

Estarreja was praised as an example of “green transformation” after moving beyond an industrial legacy through collaborative action.

A total of 27 cities competed for the 2028 awards, with eight finalists shortlisted by an international expert panel of independent urban sustainability specialists.