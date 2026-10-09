EU unveils €170m health aid for Africa as global summit nears

Credit: Unsplash

The European Commission and EU member states have announced almost €170 million in new health investments in Africa ahead of the World Health Summit in Berlin this weekend.

The package totals €169 million and is described as “Team Europe” support for stronger and more resilient health systems, the European Commission announced on Friday.

It forms part of the African Union – EU Health Partnership and links to the EU’s Global Health Resilience Initiative.

Planned European Commission funding includes €6.5 million to expand “pathogen genomics” capacity across African Union member states — the use of genetic sequencing to help identify and track disease-causing organisms — and more than €30 million for research covering areas including clinical research and pandemic preparedness.

The Commission also confirmed a €7.5 million investment to strengthen health resilience in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Funding for surveillance, local manufacturing and HIV programmes

Several member states also set out new commitments as part of the overall total. France will extend support for epidemic threat surveillance with €2.5 million, the Commission said.

Germany is providing €20 million to catalyse investment in African small and medium-sized enterprises working in the health sector and related value chains, including local manufacturing of medicines and vaccines.

Sweden is contributing €3.4 million to support continued access to sexual and reproductive health products, while the Netherlands is investing €99 million in an HIV/AIDS programme covering six Southern African countries and neighbouring areas.

Africa and Europe have been working since 2021 on five interconnected health partnership areas: manufacturing and access to vaccines, medicines and health technologies; sexual and reproductive health and rights; sustainable health security; digital health; and support for public health institutes.