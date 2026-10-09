Logistics and automotive deals approved by EU over minimal market impact

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The European Commission has approved two merger cases — a new logistics joint venture in central Europe and a US deal in automotive parts — after finding neither would raise competition concerns.

Posco Flow Europe D.o.o. of Slovenia and LX Pantos Poland Sp. z o.o. of Poland have been cleared to create a joint venture focused mainly on logistics and supply-chain management services in Poland and the wider central European region, the European Commission said in a release on Friday.

The Commission found the venture would have negligible activity in the European Economic Area (the EU plus Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway) and that the companies’ combined market position would be limited.

The transaction was assessed under the Commission’s simplified merger review procedure, which is used for cases considered unlikely to cause competition issues. The case is listed in the Commission’s public register under reference M.12537.

US automotive parts deal also cleared

In a separate decision, the Commission approved Dana Incorporated’s acquisition of sole control of Eaton Corporation plc’s mobility business, with both companies based in the United States.

The deal relates mainly to the automotive parts sector.

The Commission concluded the transaction would not raise competition concerns because the companies would hold limited market positions after the deal.

This case was also examined under the simplified merger review procedure. The transaction appears in the public case register under reference M.12550.