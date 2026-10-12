Germany sees rise in Ukraine war refugees as Poland numbers plunge further

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Some 4.43 million non-EU citizens who fled Ukraine after Russia’s invasion were covered by temporary protection in the EU at the end of August 2026, up slightly from a month earlier.

The total rose by 3,290 people — a 0.1% increase — compared with 31 July 2026, Eurostat reported on Monday.

Germany hosted the largest number of people under the scheme, with 1,294,555 beneficiaries, followed by Poland with 939,395 and Czechia with 398,360.

Numbers increased in 24 of the EU’s 27 countries between the end of July and the end of August.

The biggest rises in absolute terms were recorded in Germany, up 4,330, Romania, up 3,440, and Czechia, up 3,135.

Poland saw the largest fall over the same period, down 13,665 people, while numbers also dropped in Finland, down 6,260, and France, down 2,125.

Which countries have the highest share of beneficiaries?

Czechia had the highest number of temporary protection beneficiaries per 1,000 inhabitants, at 36.5, followed by Slovakia at 27.7 and Cyprus at 27.0, compared with an EU average of 9.8, Eurostat said.

Ukrainian citizens made up more than 98.5% of all people under temporary protection in the EU at the end of August.

Adult women accounted for 43.6% of beneficiaries, adult men 27.3%, and minors 29.1%.

Temporary protection is an EU status that gives people displaced by war access to residency and basic rights without going through a full asylum procedure, under a Council decision adopted in March 2022.

EU member states agreed in June 2025 to extend the temporary protection scheme from 4 March 2026 to 4 March 2027.